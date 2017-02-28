Democratic women wear white to Trump's address

Members of Congress wait for the start of the President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017. (Photo: Jack Gruber, USA TODAY)

Look closely at the women attending President Trump's address on Tuesday night, and you'll notice something: a lot of them are wearing white.

The clothing choice is meant to represent women's suffrage, according to Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., who leads the House Democratic Women’s Working Group.

"We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women," Frankel said in a statement. "We will not go back."

The House Democratic Women's Working Group is made up of the 66 female Democrats who serve in the House of Representatives. The group focuses on women's rights for issues such as affordable healthcare (including Planned Parenthood) and equal pay.

