Distillery owner seeks GOP nomination for Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Distillery owner Denver Riggleman says he will seek the republican nomination for governor.
Riggleman said in a news release late Monday that he wants to break up the "good ole boys system" in Richmond.
Riggleman and his wife, Christine, own Silverback Distillery, a craft distillery in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Three candidates other candidates are running on the Republican side.
Riggleman will host a campaign kickoff at Silverback Distillery on Saturday.
Virginia's governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, is barred from running again because of term limits.
