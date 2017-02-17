US Senator Tim Kaine (left) and Rep. Bobby Scott (right) (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Dozens gathered at a Newport News church on Friday afternoon to meet Senator Tim Kaine and Congressman Bobby Scott ,and hear about health care and civil rights.

The event, however, turned into more of a discussion about Donald Trump, Russia and Michael Flynn.

"I’m concerned for the safety of our nation," explained Vanda Jaggard.

Jaggard has sons in the military. "I am worried. I am losing sleep at night," she said.

Others at the forum, held at the Gethsemane Baptist Church, say they also want to know how they can trust our Commander in Chief, President Donald Trump.

A community member in the crowd asked, "What does it take to get started to where someone might say there might be a criminal act here on the part of the president or Flynn?"

As for this week's firing of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, it's become an issue that's raised concerns even among Senate Republicans.

"How do you coordinate national security without a security advisor?" Rep. Bobby Scott wondered.

Senator Kaine said right now, he's worried for the safety of our country.

"When a foreign nation decided to intervene an election, you're talking about the integrity of the American electoral process. There is nothing more important than that," explained Kaine.

Kaine and Scott, both Democrats, want an independent investigation into the substance of Flynn's conversations with the Russians.

"This is not a minor official, even during the campaign. Whether he was truthful about it, did he lie about it, was there an attempt to cover that up?" said Kaine.

Kaine said President Trump is doing good right here in Virginia by increasing military spending, which will help the ship building and repair industry.

We reached out to the Republican Party for a comment and have not heard back yet. Once we do, we will post the statement online.

Meanwhile. Republican Congressman Scott Taylor will be holding three town hall meetings next week:

Monday, February 20, 7 p.m., at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach

Tuesday, February 21, 6:30 p.m. at York High School in Yorktown

Wednesday, February 22, 6:30 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa

