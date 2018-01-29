Election calendar, management unclear 2 weeks before filing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - About the only thing for sure about North Carolina's 2018 elections is that voters ultimately will choose members of Congress and the General Assembly.



A tangled web of legislation and litigation stretching to North Carolina and the nation's highest courts has brought uncertainty to how this year's elections will be administered, even though candidate filing for some begins in two weeks.



Several court cases and proposals make murky the election calendar and its management.



Attorneys and legislators spent Monday digging in further the state Supreme Court's decision last Friday that the Republican-controlled legislature went too far by how it created a combined state elections and ethics board. Court decisions also are pending on whether judicial primaries will be canceled this year and which General Assembly boundaries are used.



