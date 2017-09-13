Chesapeake getting new voting machines ahead of November election

Voting machine isolated on white (Photo: clsgraphics)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Chesapeake will pay more than $700,000 to replace its voting machines.

The move comes after the Department of Elections told the city its touch screen machines may no longer be acceptable for voters with disabilities.

Touch-screen machines were also banned by the state of Virginia last week, over fears they could be hacked.

The machines were originally going to be phased out by 2020, but now they must be replaced by Election Day in November.

The city will get a vendor discount, because of the state's short-notice.

