VOTER'S GUIDE: Primaries for Virginia Governor, Lt. Governor, and Other Offices

Staff , WVEC 12:01 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Thank you for visiting the 13News Now Voter's Guide.

Virginia holds primaries for several state and local offices on Tuesday, June 13. The following is information about voting and who is on the ballot.

 

Poll hours in Virginia are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Governor -- Democrat

Ralph S. Northam

Tom S.  Perriello

 

Governor -- Republican

Edward W. "Ed" Gillespie

Corey A. Stewart

Frank W. Wagner

 

Lieutenant Governor -- Democrat

Justin E. Fairfax

Gene J. Rossi

Susan S. Platt

 

Lieutenant Governor -- Republican

Bryce E. Reeves

Glenn R. Davis, Jr.

Jill H. Vogel

 

House of Delegates, 21st District -- Democrat

Tom R. Brock

Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler

 

House of Delegates, 21st District -- Republican

Ron A. Villanueva

William P. "Bill" Haley

 

House of Delegates, 64th District -- Democrat

John J. Wandling

Jerry Alexander Cantrell

Rebecca S. Colaw

 

House of Delegates, 64th District -- Republican

Rex W. Alphin

Emily M. Brewer

 

House of Delegates, 81st District -- Democrat

Kimberley Anne Tucker

Nancy M. Carothers

 

House of Delegates, 83rd District -- Democrat

David E. Rose-Carmack

M. Justin Morgan

 

House of Delegates, 89th District -- Democrat

Jerrauld C. "Jay" Jones

Joe W. Dillard

 

House of Delegates, 92nd District -- Democrat

Jeion A. Ward

Michael A. "Mic" Harris

 

Chesapeake Commissioner of Revenue -- Republican

Christie New Craig

Francis X. "Frank" King

 

Newport News Commissioner of Revenue -- Democrat

Tiffany M. Boyle

Dava D. Kauffman

 

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office -- Democrat

Ron Batliner, Jr.

S. W. Dawson

Greg D. Underwood

 

