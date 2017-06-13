VOTER'S GUIDE: Primaries for Virginia Governor, Lt. Governor, and Other Offices

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Thank you for visiting the 13News Now Voter's Guide.
Virginia holds primaries for several state and local offices on Tuesday, June 13. The following is information about voting and who is on the ballot.
Poll hours in Virginia are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
MORE: Photo ID Information for Virginia Voters
MORE: Virginia Poll Locations
Governor -- Democrat
Ralph S. Northam
Tom S. Perriello
Governor -- Republican
Edward W. "Ed" Gillespie
Corey A. Stewart
Frank W. Wagner
Lieutenant Governor -- Democrat
Justin E. Fairfax
Gene J. Rossi
Susan S. Platt
Lieutenant Governor -- Republican
Bryce E. Reeves
Glenn R. Davis, Jr.
Jill H. Vogel
House of Delegates, 21st District -- Democrat
Tom R. Brock
Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler
House of Delegates, 21st District -- Republican
Ron A. Villanueva
William P. "Bill" Haley
House of Delegates, 64th District -- Democrat
John J. Wandling
Jerry Alexander Cantrell
Rebecca S. Colaw
House of Delegates, 64th District -- Republican
Rex W. Alphin
Emily M. Brewer
House of Delegates, 81st District -- Democrat
Kimberley Anne Tucker
Nancy M. Carothers
House of Delegates, 83rd District -- Democrat
David E. Rose-Carmack
M. Justin Morgan
House of Delegates, 89th District -- Democrat
Jerrauld C. "Jay" Jones
Joe W. Dillard
House of Delegates, 92nd District -- Democrat
Jeion A. Ward
Michael A. "Mic" Harris
Chesapeake Commissioner of Revenue -- Republican
Christie New Craig
Francis X. "Frank" King
Newport News Commissioner of Revenue -- Democrat
Tiffany M. Boyle
Dava D. Kauffman
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office -- Democrat
Ron Batliner, Jr.
S. W. Dawson
Greg D. Underwood
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs