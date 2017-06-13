VOTER'S GUIDE: Primaries for Virginia Governor, Lt. Governor, and Other Offices

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Thank you for visiting the 13News Now Voter's Guide.

Virginia holds primaries for several state and local offices on Tuesday, June 13. The following is information about voting and who is on the ballot.

Poll hours in Virginia are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MORE: Photo ID Information for Virginia Voters

MORE: Virginia Poll Locations

ELECTION RESULTS POSTED HERE

Governor -- Democrat

Ralph S. Northam

Tom S. Perriello

Governor -- Republican

Edward W. "Ed" Gillespie

Corey A. Stewart

Frank W. Wagner

Lieutenant Governor -- Democrat

Justin E. Fairfax

Gene J. Rossi

Susan S. Platt

Lieutenant Governor -- Republican

Bryce E. Reeves

Glenn R. Davis, Jr.

Jill H. Vogel

House of Delegates, 21st District -- Democrat

Tom R. Brock

Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler

House of Delegates, 21st District -- Republican

Ron A. Villanueva

William P. "Bill" Haley

House of Delegates, 64th District -- Democrat

John J. Wandling

Jerry Alexander Cantrell

Rebecca S. Colaw

House of Delegates, 64th District -- Republican

Rex W. Alphin

Emily M. Brewer

House of Delegates, 81st District -- Democrat

Kimberley Anne Tucker

Nancy M. Carothers

House of Delegates, 83rd District -- Democrat

David E. Rose-Carmack

M. Justin Morgan

House of Delegates, 89th District -- Democrat

Jerrauld C. "Jay" Jones

Joe W. Dillard

House of Delegates, 92nd District -- Democrat

Jeion A. Ward

Michael A. "Mic" Harris

Chesapeake Commissioner of Revenue -- Republican

Christie New Craig

Francis X. "Frank" King

Newport News Commissioner of Revenue -- Democrat

Tiffany M. Boyle

Dava D. Kauffman

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office -- Democrat

Ron Batliner, Jr.

S. W. Dawson

Greg D. Underwood

© 2017 WVEC-TV