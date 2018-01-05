Expert says he didn't set racial targets in maps

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A redistricting expert says he set no numerical targets on the percentage of black adults in North Carolina legislative districts he was asked to redraw by federal judges now deciding whether to accept his alterations.



Nathaniel Persily (PER'-suh-lee) gave a presentation Friday to a three-judge panel meeting in Greensboro. The Stanford University professor is the "special master" in litigation challenging state House and Senate boundaries drawn by Republicans at the General Assembly. The judges previously found GOP mapmakers improperly used race in drawing districts.



Lawyers for GOP legislators say updated maps they drew last summer should be used in this year's election - not Persily's. They say they didn't use racial data with their updated maps, and that Persily did, so the GOP boundaries should stand.



The judges didn't immediately announce a decision but are mindful that candidate filing begins Feb. 12.

