PHOENIX - Joe Arpaio announced Tuesday he will run for Senate.
Arpaio announced the news on Twitter where he has already changed his profile picture to a campaign sign.
The 85-year-old former sheriff of Maricopa County could join the race for the open seat left by Sen. Jeff Flake -- who announced he would not seek re-election.
A longtime supporter of President Trump, Arpaio was pardoned last summer by Trump after he was found guilty of criminal contempt.
Arpaio lost his attempt for a seventh term as Maricopa County sheriff to Paul Penzone.
I am running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Arizona, for one unwavering reason: to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump in his mission to Make America Great Again. https://t.co/ANppBdDOtp— Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) January 9, 2018
This story will be updated.
