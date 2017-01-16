Gay Va. Beach activist talks of support for President-elect Trump

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- For decades, the Log Cabin Republicans have long been supporters of the right, while advocating for equal rights within the party.

Still, the fight for gay rights has been seen to align with the Democratic Party, as same-sex marriage became the law of the land while President Barack Obama’s eight years of leading the United States.

But there are many gay Americans who have come out in support of Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

“When the radical Islamic terrorists attacked 49 of our gay Americans at the nightclub, that for me was the moment when I said, 'Enough is enough. I’m going to say something and I’m going to fight,'” said Scott Pressler, speaking of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando in June of 2016.

During the race for the White House, Pressler worked for the Republican Party in Virginia Beach and created the hashtag #GaysforTrump, which garnered a lot of interest and attention from the party.

But how does he reconciles running mate Mike Pence's record? As governor of Indiana, in 2015 Pence signed the so-called “Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” which allowed for business owners and individuals to refuse service to someone based on religious values.

While opponents say the law promotes discrimination, the Vice President-elect contends, “Hoosiers don’t believe in discrimination."

“Mike Pence is not in charge," says Pressler. "His boss is the man with the plan: Mr. Trump, who said that Kaitlynn Jenner can use whatever bathroom she wants to use."

As for what he thinks the Democratic Party is doing wrong, he points to the fight against terror.

“My message to the Democratic Party would be, if you truly want to stand up for gays and for women and for people of faith, Jews and Hindus and anybody, then you need to talk about the threat of radical Islamic terror.”

On January 20th, a "Gays for Trump" inaugural ball is set to be held at the Bolger Center in Potomac, Maryland. Pressler says this is the first time in history that the LGBT community and straight allies are coming together to celebrate a Republican incoming president.

