From left: Republican gubernatorial candidates Frank Wagner, Corey Stewart and Ed Gillespie debate at Liberty University. (Photo: Liberty University / Facebook Live)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP/WVEC) -- Three Republicans vying to be governor of Virginia are showing markedly different styles ahead of the June primary.

At a candidate debate Thursday at Liberty University, frontrunner Ed Gillespie largely ignored attacks from his opponents and focused his pitch on improving the state's economy.

Corey Stewart, a one-time chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign in Virginia, positioned him as a politically incorrect fighter who would curb illegal immigration.

And State Sen. Frank Wagner from Virginia Beach said he was the only candidate with the know-how and courage to fix the state's real problems, including a need to raise the state's gas tax to pay for transportation projects.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only states set to elect new governors this year and the high-profile contests could provide a window into Trump's popularity.

Liberty University will livestreamed their debate on Facebook.

Primary day is June 13.

© 2017 Associated Press