WVEC
Close

GOP gubernatorial hopefuls set to debate

Staff , WVEC 6:52 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The three Republicans hoping to become Virginia's next governor face-off in a debate Thursday night.

Former RNC chair Ed Gillespie is leading the pack, according to a recent poll by Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Public Policy.

He's followed by state senator Frank Wagner from Virginia Beach, and former Prince William County Board of Supervisors chair, Corey Stewart.

Liberty University will livestream their debate on Facebook at 7 p.m.

Primary day is June 13.

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Poll: GOP front-runner ties Democrats in governor's race

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories