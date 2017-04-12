GOP gubernatorial hopefuls set to debate

State of Virginia (Photo: ROBIN LOZNAK, ASSOCIATED PRESS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The three Republicans hoping to become Virginia's next governor face-off in a debate Thursday night.

Former RNC chair Ed Gillespie is leading the pack, according to a recent poll by Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Public Policy.

He's followed by state senator Frank Wagner from Virginia Beach, and former Prince William County Board of Supervisors chair, Corey Stewart.

Liberty University will livestream their debate on Facebook at 7 p.m.

Primary day is June 13.

