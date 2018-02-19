After years-long opposition against Medicaid expansion, the Virginia GOP-led House of Delegates is changing its tune. (Photo: 13News Now)

After years-long opposition against Medicaid expansion, the Virginia GOP-led House of Delegates is changing its tune.

In its proposed budget released Sunday, the House included Medicaid expansion which would extend coverage to 300,000 low-income Virginians.

“What changed this year was not only a new governor and a new speaker and a new president but a Republican majority in the house that went from 66 seats to 51 seats,” said 13News Now Political Analyst Quentin Kidd.

However, the Republican-led Senate excluded Medicaid expansion in their budget, leading to a potential stalemate. Kidd said he thinks the Senate will use Medicaid as a bargaining chip.

“I imagine at the end of this, we’ll have a reconciled bill that includes Medicaid expansion in it,” said Kidd.

To qualify for Medicaid in Hampton Roads, a family of three must make less than $7,908 per year.

Virginia’s Medicaid program is considered one of the stingiest in the country, with only two states investing less per resident, according to The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis.

Golden Bethune-Hill, Executive Director of the Community Free Clinic of Newport News, said clinics like hers, which provide health care to the uninsured, are badly needed in the state.

“It’s quite heartbreaking to see it,” said Bethune-Hill. “Because there’s so many more people who need help that we aren’t even seeing.”

13News Now spoke with Newport News resident Tina Leonard who is the sole provider for her family of three. Per year, she makes around $26,000 and does not have health insurance.

“When you’re not feeling well, not being able to get treatment, not being able to get the medication you need, can be frustrating,” said Leonard.

Leonard added that she thinks lawmakers are out of touch as they battle over the future health coverage of thousands of Virginians.

“You have people out here who don’t have health insurance, who are doing things out here in the streets trying to get money so they can take care of their family,” said Leonard.

