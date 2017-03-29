GOP looks to target Democrats, like AG Herring

The gloves are coming off in attorneys general races across the country and here in Virginia.

The Republican association of state top lawyers has decided to get rid of a rule that could make for a hotly contested race for Attorney General in the Commonwealth come November.

Essentially, this was a "gentleman's agreement": there was an arrangement between the Republican and Democratic attorneys general across the country, not to target the other party's incumbent office-holders in elections. They wouldn’t spend money on those races. But we've confirmed, that's all about to change.

For the last three years, Democrat Mark Herring has been the top lawyer in the Commonwealth.

We've talked to him about issues important to the people of Hampton Roads and their family members, friends and children. He has been a vocal part of our #TestTheKits” investigation.

“Sexual violence, sexual assault are heinous crimes and they will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth,” he told us.

Herring is up for re-election in November and now could face an even tougher fight.

The Republican Attorneys General Association confirmed to 13News Now, the time had come to change the "incumbency rule." That means no longer are any seats off the table. As they hadn't in the past, now they'll spend money to help get rid of Democratic AGs.

"This action is a reflection on the growth of RAGA over the past several election cycles, and the elevated importance of the role attorneys general play in the issues facing our country,” Executive Director Scott Will said in a statement.

“Well it's disappointing that they should elect to go down this more partisan path,” Herring reacted in an interview Wednesday.

"Our AGs have been at the center of a range of legal battles over the last eight years and will continue to be engaged in fights to defend the rule of law,” Will continued. “The stakes are too high for us to leave winnable races on the table, and RAGA intends to continue growing our already record number of AGs in office across the United States."

Often, state attorneys have to work across state and party lines on issues that matter to citizens no matter where they live.

Herring has taken stands on several high profile issues with national implications that have pit him against Republican AGs and the Trump administration. We asked him if this will have any impact on the cases he chooses to examine.

“I'm going to stand up and fight for Virginians,” he responded. “Nothing about what they're going to do is going to impact that important work that I started three years ago and that I'm going to continue to do.”

As of right now, there are two Republicans vying for the Office of the Attorney General, to take on Herring in the November general election.

In response to the change in policy, Nick Collette, John Adams for VA campaign manager wrote:

"Since taking office, Mark Herring has subverted the will of the people by refusing to defend the laws of Virginia and using the Office of the Attorney General to push a political agenda. As a result, his reelection campaign will be well funded by special interests. We are excited that the Republican Attorneys General Association has the ability to get involved now. Their assistance in defeating Mark Herring and restoring the rule of law in Virginia will be indispensable to the Republican nominee in November."

A request for comment sent to the Chuck Smith for Virginia campaign has not yet been returned.

