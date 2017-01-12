Governor candidate Ed Gillespie to visit Virginia Beach

Ed Gillespie

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Republican candidate for Governor, Ed Gillespie, is set to visit Hampton Roads as he launches his campaign.

“Over the course of the next 10 months, I will lay out a substantive plan to get our economy growing again. We will take our message of economic opportunity and upward mobility to every voter in every corner of our great Commonwealth,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie is said to make five stops as part of his campaign kick off.

The Virginia Beach rally is scheduled for Saturday January 14th, at 2 p.m. at the Gillespie for Governor Virginia Beach Office located at 4354 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.

