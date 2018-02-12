House changes utility rewrite bill to prevent double dipping

(Photo: Dominion Energy)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Democrats and a handful of Republicans have forced a change in a proposed utility-backed rewrite of the state's electric regulation laws that could save customers billions.



The House voted Monday to amend the legislation over the objections of allies of Dominion Energy, the state's biggest electric monopoly and the most politically influential company in the state.



The amendment sponsored by Democratic Del. David Toscano aims to make sure that electric utilities cannot effectively charge customers twice for some capital spending. Dominion has said that such "double dipping" wasn't in the bill, but regulators, the attorney general's office and others said it was.



House Democrats and some Republicans voted 55-41 for the amendment Monday. After it passed, Republicans asked for a revote and the amendment passed 96-1.



