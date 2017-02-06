WVEC
House passes bill that could suspend Burfoot

Staff , WVEC 3:01 PM. EST February 06, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- A bill to suspend convicted elected officials from office is advancing in the General Assembly.

It could remove Anthony Burfoot as Norfolk City Treasurer.

The House of Delegates passed the bill on Monday. It has an emergency clause, which means if the law is passed, it would immediately go into effect.

A jury convicted Burfoot on corruption charges last year. But current Virginia state law allows him to keep his job until he has exhausted all his appeals.

Now the state Senate must vote on the law.

