HU's Harvey offers opinion about Talladega College's appearance at inauguration

Hampton University President William Harvey (Photo: www.hamptonu.edu)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton University President William Harvey offered his take on what , for many people, became a controversial decision made by his college alma mater.

The marching band of Talladega College accepted an invitation to perform at the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20.

Alumni from the historically black college as well as other groups objected to the decision, in part, because Trump repeatedly has faced criticism for remarks made about minority groups.

In an opinion piece featured on CNN's Web site, Harvey defended the band's appearance, explaining:

It is an honor to participate in the inauguration of any president of the United States. Talladega and its band will be celebrating the peaceful transition of power, a hallmark of America's democracy.

Some may believe that performing in the parade is tantamount to endorsing a candidate. It's not. The Talladega band is simply performing in a historical event that will have an international audience and provide a unique opportunity to showcase its talent.

Harvey, who is Chairman of President Barack Obama's Advisory Board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, noted that past presidents who lacked the support of some groups often ended up assisting non-supporters during their terms in office.

Harvey concluded the piece:

America is a proud and diverse democracy. There will always be differences of opinion as to who should lead our country and how they should lead it. However, these differences should not prevent us from participating in our nation's democratic processes, nor should they preclude the Talladega band students from performing at the inauguration of President Trump.

