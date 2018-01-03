Judges deny Democrats' request to undo recount decision

Democrat Shelly Simonds and Republican David Yancey

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A three-judge panel has rejected a request to reconsider its ruling on a recount in an election that could determine partisan control of the Virginia House.



The panel on Wednesday denied Democrat Shelly Simonds' request to undo its decision to strip her of a one-vote victory she won after a dramatic recount of November's election.



Her lawyers had argued that the judges committed legal errors, including counting a ballot for her Republican opponent after the recount ended.



Virginia elections officials plan to meet Thursday to randomly pick a winner in the contest.



If Simonds wins, the partisan split will be 50-50. If incumbent Del. David Yancey wins, Republicans will have a 51-49 majority.



The Newport News seat is not the only contested race. Democrats have filed a legal challenge in a close Fredericksburg-area race.



