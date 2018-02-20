Lawmakers try to tackle big regional threat: sea level rise

Road Leading into Flooded Street, Generic (Photo: KSwinicki)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- A slow-moving threat is creeping up on Hampton Roads – sea level rise.

“It is a big issue and we have to have a sense of urgency to tackle this,” said Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan.

McClellan has put herself at the forefront of the issue. She said rising sea levels will negatively impact home values, the economy and is even a threat to national security if it’s not addressed.

“We have incredible military assets that are here and if we can’t get our sailors and our civilians on and off the base, those assets really can’t be utilized and that’s a lot of taxpayer dollars that aren’t working for us,” said McClellan.

By the year 2050, conservative estimates said low-lying areas in Hampton Roads could be underwater by a foot and a half.

“So we’ve got two issues that are hitting us with a double whammy,” said McClellan. “The land is sinking and meanwhile the water is rising.”

District 6 Senator Lynwood Lewis introduced three bills in the General Assembly that would tackle sea level rise.

“It’s a public safety issue, it’s a quality of life issue and it’s an economic development issue,” said Lewis.

One bill would create a constitutional amendment to allow cities to implement a property tax abatement for businesses or individuals who undertake efforts on their real estate to mitigate recurrent flooding.

The other two bills would establish a HRVA Regional Coastal Resiliency Authority and create a cabinet position that works with the Governor to find solutions to flooding problems.

McClellan added that sea level rise affects everyone and it’s imperative to take action now.

“Flooding does exist and everybody’s going to have to deal with it and we’ll be better prepared than every other coastal community because we’ve addressed it first,” said McClellan.

