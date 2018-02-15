Leaders in North Carolina's largest city weigh 2020 GOP bid

An inside look at Quicken Loans Arena one day before the Republican National Convention. (Photo: WKYC Staff)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Government and civic leaders of North Carolina's largest city are considering a bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.



Charlotte was home for the 2012 Democratic National Convention. The city put out a news release Thursday saying it's "evaluating options" to host the RNC as a precursor to submitting a proposal to the party.



About 35,000 delegates, media members and visitors came to the September 2012 Democratic convention, where President Barack Obama accepted his party's nomination for a second term. The release says the event had an economic impact of more than $163 million.



Mayor Vi Lyles called another possible convention "a wonderful opportunity to showcase our city, our region and our state to the world."



© 2018 Associated Press