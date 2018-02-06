Legislature's manager says anti-harassment efforts underway

Self defense, woman covering her face with hand (Photo: Cineberg, This content is subject to copyright.)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The top administrator at North Carolina's Legislative Building says efforts are underway to strengthen General Assembly policies and training to prevent and combat potential sexual harassment.



Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble released Tuesday a letter he sent to House Minority Leader Darren Jackson, who last week recommended changes in light of recent news reports nationwide about such harassment.



Coble says he's directed staff to update and review the legislature's workplace harassment policies and for division leaders and managers to complete training through an outside vendor so they can help employees experiencing harassment. Coble says he also wants anti-harassment training offered to all legislative staff and members.



Lawmakers do receive ethics training after they are sworn in or re-elected. That training highlights guidelines that explain workplace harassment is unethical conduct.



