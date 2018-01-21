WVEC
Local congressmen, senators donating pay earned during government shutdown

Staff , WVEC 7:05 PM. EST January 21, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two local congressmen and a Virginia senator said the pay they earn during the federal government shutdown will go to charity.

Republican Congressman Scott Taylor tweeted Saturday about his plans to donate his salary to a military/veterans' charity each day the government is shut down. He said his pay from Saturday is going to Vetshouse Inc.

Taylor, who lives in Virginia Beach, is a former Navy SEAL and currently represents the 2nd Congressional District of Virginia.

Taylor's fellow Republican, Congressman Rob Wittman, who represents the 1st Congressional District, also tweeted Saturday. His tweet included a copy of a letter he sent to the House of Representatives' chief administrative officer instructing him to withhold Wittman's pay until an appropriations agreement took effect.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said Kaine would donate his pay to a charitable cause.

On Sunday, Senator Mark Warner tweeted his intention to give his salary to charity.

The government announced it was shutting down Saturday after the Senate blocked a short-term spending bill — called a "continuing resolution" — Friday night as the prior short-term spending measure expired. 

On Saturday, lawmakers met to resolve the spending-and-immigration impasse that led to the partial government shutdown. 

READ MORE:  The federal government has shut down. What's open, what's closed, what's different.

USA Today contributed to this article

© 2018 WVEC-TV


