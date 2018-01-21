Local congressmen, senators donating pay earned during government shutdown

Washington DC Capitol dome detail with waving american flag (Photo: izanbar, This content is subject to copyright.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two local congressmen and a Virginia senator said the pay they earn during the federal government shutdown will go to charity.

Republican Congressman Scott Taylor tweeted Saturday about his plans to donate his salary to a military/veterans' charity each day the government is shut down. He said his pay from Saturday is going to Vetshouse Inc.

Taylor, who lives in Virginia Beach, is a former Navy SEAL and currently represents the 2nd Congressional District of Virginia.

Congress shouldn't be paid during this #GovtShutdown , just like some of you aren't being paid & especially if our military & first responders are not. I will donate my salary to a military/veterans' charity each day. Today's pay will go to Vetshouse, Inc.https://t.co/780MrFfYDP — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 20, 2018

Taylor's fellow Republican, Congressman Rob Wittman, who represents the 1st Congressional District, also tweeted Saturday. His tweet included a copy of a letter he sent to the House of Representatives' chief administrative officer instructing him to withhold Wittman's pay until an appropriations agreement took effect.

We must do our job, and when we don’t, we should feel the consequences just like any other American would. Until this government shutdown is over, I am having my paycheck withheld—to then donate it to charity. I urge my colleagues to do the same. pic.twitter.com/AZNjoavzXG — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) January 20, 2018

A spokeswoman for Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said Kaine would donate his pay to a charitable cause.

On Sunday, Senator Mark Warner tweeted his intention to give his salary to charity.

If Virginians don't do their jobs, they don't get paid. Congress shouldn't, either. I'll be donating my salary to charity during the #TrumpShutdown — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 21, 2018

The government announced it was shutting down Saturday after the Senate blocked a short-term spending bill — called a "continuing resolution" — Friday night as the prior short-term spending measure expired.

On Saturday, lawmakers met to resolve the spending-and-immigration impasse that led to the partial government shutdown.

