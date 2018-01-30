Local politicians react to the State of the Union address

U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2018 Getty Images)

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address.

President Trump attempted to turn the successes of his first year in office — tax cuts, deregulation and an offensive against the Islamic State — into a second-year agenda that he said will bring about a "new American moment."

Local lawmakers released their statements on his address.

Senator Tim Kaine:

“For the past year, Americans have been let down by a President who thrives off division and stands in the way of compromise on important issues. I brought Lakesha Cole as my guest tonight because I want to draw attention to areas we should all be able to agree on — like lowering unemployment for military spouses, making real federal investments in infrastructure (not a private-sector giveaway), and improving job training programs. In President Trump’s speech tonight, he suggested that he’s finally ready to work together on challenges like these – but what really matters is whether his actions start matching his words. If he’s serious about getting things done, the first area of compromise is clear: he should stop using offensive rhetoric to tout a plan that would divide families and support the bipartisan work we’re doing in the Senate to protect Dreamers, a goal backed by the vast majority of the American public.”

Senator Mark R. Warner:

“The President missed an opportunity tonight to show he’s serious about being a bipartisan dealmaker. Despite the length of this speech, there was little in it that reached beyond the divisiveness and partisanship of his first year in office.



"He has been saying for months that investing in our nation’s roads, bridges and tunnels must be a priority. And I agree. But after months of talking, it’s time for the President to move beyond rhetoric, start offering specifics, and be serious about real funding solutions.



“I also believe that there is a bipartisan deal to be had that would grant Dreamers – the undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children – a pathway to citizenship, and increase funding for border security. But tonight President Trump showed that he is not willing to stop catering to the most heartless, extreme elements of his base who want to restrict nearly all forms of legal immigration.



“At a time when the dedicated men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice are under attack from the President’s allies on Capitol Hill, I was extremely disappointed not to hear the President deliver a clear and unequivocal statement of support for our nation’s career law enforcement officers.



“Finally, I was particularly disturbed that the President chose to demagogue hard-working federal employees, who are already being asked to do more with less with every passing year in service to their country.”



Congressman G.K. Butterfield:

Congressman Donald McEachin:

“During his first year in office, President Trump has rolled back progress. In one year he has shown that his priority is to serve the wealthiest Americans -- including himself and his family. Instead of a tax plan that helps middle class working Americans, Trump opted to put America’s economy at risk to fill the pockets of the top one percent; forcing millions of hardworking families to suffer. “Moreover, he has rolled back needed environmental protections, attempted to put a religious test on coming to this country and made the world a more dangerous place as he threatens war. “In this second year of the Trump-era, I hope that we will finally be able to focus on issues that matter to all Americans. We need to focus on job growth, environmental justice, education climate, funding our government with a complete budget, and much-needed infrastructure development that includes proper precautions that will protect our access to clean air, water, and land. “I vow to work with my colleagues on job creation, civil and human rights, education and an infrastructure plan that will repair our nation’s crumbling and potentially hazardous schools, to protect our environment, and to increase access to the internet. I am ready to work on the real concerns that President Trump has neglected.”



Congressman Bobby Scott:

“During President Trump’s first year in office, his administration and Congressional Republicans have subjected students and workers to a constant barrage of attacks. Under President Trump’s leadership, the administration has moved to allow employers to pocket workers’ tips, jeopardized workplace safety, and made it harder for workers to form a union or save for retirement. This administration has also prevented students saddled with debt from getting relief, removed protections that improve equity in education, and exposed victims of sexual assault and transgender students to potential discrimination and harassment. Congressional Republicans and the administration also spent the better part of a year sabotaging access to affordable health care. These actions include, denying women contraceptive coverage, pushing to undermine consumer protections for small businesses and their employees, increasing the cost of health insurance, and increasing the number of people who are uninsured.



“Despite these attacks, I am hopeful that Congress can come together to put forth responsible solutions that address the problems that are plaguing the American people. Rather than pass a tax bill that provided over 80 percent of its benefits to the top one percent, we should work together to pass the Raise the Wage Act of 2017 (H.R. 15). This bill would raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 and give millions hard-working Americans a much needed raise. Additionally, as the administration works to improve the country’s infrastructure, they should consider the Rebuild America’s Schools Act of 2017 (H.R. 2475), which would help achieve greater educational equity, create jobs, and breathe new life into communities. “These proposals would actually address the real problems of America’s students and workers who are currently under attack.”

