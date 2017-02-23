Gavin Grimm on transgender guidance reversal: 'We're not discouraged'

Gavin Grimm speaks with 13News Now reporter Laura Geller (Photo: 13News Now)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- With the White House reversing federal guidelines for transgender students first put in place by the Obama administration, transgender rights advocates are vowing to overcome a major setback.

"We're not discouraged. And we're going to keep fighting like we have been and keep fighting for the right thing," said Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen who sued his Gloucester County high school over its bathroom access policy.

The Justice and Education departments said Wednesday that public schools no longer need to abide by the Obama-era directive instructing them to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender.

It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.

Although the Obama guidance was not legally binding, transgender rights advocates said it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was federal overreach.

For Grimm, the issue is personal.

Back in 2014, Gloucester High School initially allowed the teen to use the boys bathroom, but stopped weeks later after some community members expressed concern. A lower court then ordered the Gloucester County School Board to accommodate Grimm, but the board appealed.

The Trump administration's reversal should not impact Grimm's legal battle, which is set to go before the Supreme Court in March.

Claire Gastanga, the executive director of the ACLU of Virginia, said that right now, it's important not to overstate or understate the new guidance, and they will look to the Supreme Court to make a decision.

Grimm's case is garnering nationwide attention, and the teen even got a shoutout from actress Laverne Cox earlier this month at the Grammy awards.

"Everyone please Google Gavin Grimm," she said at the awards show. "He's going to the Supreme Court in March. #StandWithGavin."

The two recently met in a moment captured on Facebook Live.

Grimm was out with other activists on Wednesday night in the nation's capital, where he said the fight will continue.

"It was certainly not in any way disheartening or discouraging," Grimm said of the Trump administration's reversal. "I think that everybody is just gearing up to do that much more and fight that much harder."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

