Kaine says he'll oppose Gorsuch nomination

Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks, after US President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2017. (d NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- Senator Tim Kaine says he will vote no on confirming President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.

In a statement Wednesday, the Virginia Democrat said he would oppose Neil Gorsuch's confirmation, because of the judge's repeated "activist approach to cases involving a woman's right to make her own decisions about her health."

According to Kane:

Judge Gorsuch unquestionably has an impressive professional and educational background, but a nominee to the Supreme Court must also demonstrate sound judicial philosophy. Judge Gorsuch’s selective activism in restricting women’s rights and his framing of women making their own health decisions as ‘the wrongdoing of others’ are jarring and do not demonstrate a philosophy that belongs on the Supreme Court. I will oppose his nomination.”

