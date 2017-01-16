Lawmakers boycotting the Trump inauguration

A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington, DC during a dress rehearsal on January 15, 2017, five days ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

At this point, 31 members of the US House have decided to skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. We will update this story with names and statements from other lawmakers who decide to skip the ceremonies as we get word over the course of the week.

As of Monday morning, more than two dozen lawmakers had announced they would be boycotting the inaugural of President-elect Donald Trump Friday. Most of the lawmakers, all Democrats, supported statements last Friday by Rep. John Lewis (D-5th Ga.) during a Meet The Press interview.

In the interview, Lewis said he felt that Trump's presidency was illegitimate because of perceived meddling by Russian hackers. Trump lashed out at Lewis via Twitter, igniting a political firestorm over the weekend across social media.

Find an up-to-date list of lawmakers who are boycotting the inauguration along with their comments here.

(© 2017 WXIA)