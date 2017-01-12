Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

Joe Biden generic Getty images (Photo: WCNC)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama is awarding Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

Obama says he is bestowing the honor on Biden for "faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations."

JUST IN: Pres. Obama surprises an emotional VP Biden with nation's highest civilian honor, Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction. pic.twitter.com/dCXPF1scBy — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2017

