White House response to petition: 'Trump will not release tax returns'

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump announces his tax plan during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on September 28, 2015. AFP PHOTO/DOMINICK REUTER / AFP / DOMINICK REUTER (DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DOMINICK REUTER, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump will not release his tax returns, appearing to shut the door on a decades-long tradition of transparency.

Every president since 1976 has released their returns. During the campaign, Trump refused to make his filings public, saying they were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and saying he'd release them after that review is complete.

The Trump transition team gutted most of President Obama's White House website but left one innovative feature intact: The "We the People" petition site that "empowers the American public to take this action like never before."

The first petition of the Trump era: "Immediately release Donald Trump's full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance." And as of Sunday, it already had twice the number of signatures necessary to trigger a formal response from the White House.

Kellyanne Conway was asked Sunday about the petition signed by more than 200,000 people calling for Trump to release his returns.

Conway told ABC's This Week: "The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns."

She added: "We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care."

The petitioner, identified only by the initials A.D., explained that potential conflicts of interest "need to be visible to the American people." The petition seeks the release of "any pertinent documentation which can reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution."

The emoluments clause prohibits government officials from receiving gifts from foreign governments.

While the release of tax returns is not required by law, Trump has defied 40 years of presidential tradition by refusing to voluntarily release his, saying that it would be inappropriate while they're under audit by the Internal Revenue Service. "The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters," Trump said in a news conference in New York this month.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll last week showed 74% of Americans want Trump to release his tax returns.

The Trump administration retained Obama's rules for the petition site: If a petition gathers 100,000 signature in 30 days, the White House will review the petition, make sure and issue an official response.

By noon Sunday, it had more than 206,000.

A second petition had a similar theme: "Divest or put in a blind trust all of the President's business and financial assets."

% INLINE %

Copyright 2016 USA TODAY