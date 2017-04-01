Texas community fears it will end up ‘on the wrong side' of border wall

The US-Mexico border fence is illuminated by car headlights at sunset. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (KENS) -- The deadline to submit prototypes for President Donald Trump’s border wall has been extended until next week. That leaves more time for landowners living along the border to speculate as to what the impact could be for their property and their daily lives.

Members of a retirement community in South Texas fear they could end up south of the wall.

River Bend Golf and Resort in Brownsville, Texas lies on the banks of the Rio Grande River. It’s where a meeting took place between Border Patrol and border landowners this week.

Once a month, both sides get together to discuss issues about their property and border security.

"Who better than them, that are on their property as much as we are, to let us know if they see something that maybe we're not aware of so we can try to address any concerns that they might have," said Border Patrol Agent-In-Charge Henry Leo from the Harlingen, Texas station.

The trending topic these days: the border wall and the impact it could have on neighbors in the Rio Grande Valley. Residents in this retirement community worry they'll end up stuck between the border and a hard place.

"We would be on the wrong side of the wall,” resident Audrey Scot said. “And are you allowed to live on the wrong side of the wall? [That] is the next question," her husband Warren added.

Many people here enjoy peace and tranquility thanks to constant boots on the ground and crime-fighting technology. They don’t think a wall is necessary for this stretch of the border.

Property manager Jeremy Barnard expects the wall to be built on a levee that runs through his family's land spanning more than 300 acres.

"These residents would be cut off from these residents,” he said as he pointed to homes on the north and south side of the levee.

The resort sits in a gap between the existing border fence. When the Barnard family bought the property in 2015, they quickly realized that it was being used as a smuggling corridor, and worked with border patrol agents to secure the area.

"We realize there's something that needs to be done. The question is now: How do we help solve that issue without affecting our business?" he asked.

Barnard realizes that the government could seize the land through eminent domain. He hopes that the feds will come to the table and start a dialogue with them before purchasing any land.

"We would love to have this conversation tomorrow and get it sorted out. But we're more than prepared for up to a two-year [legal] battle," he said.

Many questions loom for neighbors, business owners, and even the Border Patrol. But until a version of President Trump's wall is finalized, everyone is waiting for clear answers.

Barnard is extending an invitation to President Trump to come and golf with him. He believes they can find common ground. After all, they're both businessmen who own golf resorts and want border security.

