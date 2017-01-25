Trump defends use of torture in exclusive ABC News interview

President Donald Trump speaks with World News Tonight anchor David Muir in an exclusive interview with ABC News. (Photo: Martin H. Simon, ABC News)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says that he believes torture works, saying that "we have to fight fire with fire."

In an interview with ABC News, the president says he will confer with Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA director Mike Pompeo to determine what can and cannot be done legally to combat the spread of radicalism.

He says that radical groups "chop off the citizens' or anybody's heads in the Middle East, because they're Christian or Muslim or anything else."

Adding, "we have that and we're not allowed to do anything. We're not playing on an even field."

But Trump says, of using torture tactics, "absolutely I feel it works."

