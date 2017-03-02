WVEC
Trump: 'Total' confidence in Attorney General Sessions

The Associated Press , WVEC 2:26 PM. EST March 02, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has "total" confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions as calls mount for the attorney general to resign or recuse himself over his contact with a Russian envoy.

Trump made the comment in Newport News Thursday. Asked if Sessions should recuse himself, he said "I don't think so."

Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's envoy to the U.S. during the campaign.

Sessions' conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Some Republicans are joining Democrats in calling on Sessions to step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

 

