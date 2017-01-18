Trump Transition: Climate change policy

NASA image of Earth from outer space. (Photo: Ron Chapple Stock)

President-elect Donald Trump will take office this Friday, and the incoming administration could make big changes to current policy.

Trump is highly critical of the concept of global climate change, and his pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency appears to share his skepticism. That could mean adjustments in federal funding for research in areas like sea level rise.

Trump's choice to lead the EPA is Scott Pruitt, Attorney General of the State of Oklahoma since 2011. Pruitt has vocalized his doubts about global climate change, and on his LinkedIn page, he boasts of being "a leading advocate against the EPA's activist agenda". In fact, last year Pruitt joined other state attorneys general in suing the federal government over the EPA's Clean Power Plan, a policy aimed at reducing that nation's greenhouse gas emissions from electrical power generation.

As Pruitt's confirmation hearing begins today in the Senate, local scientists are preparing for the chance of a shift in federal support of the study of sea level rise in Hampton Roads. It's a major area of concern for our region, which is rated second only to New Orleans as the most vulnerable area to relative sea level rise in the country. Scientists say global warming is to blame in large part.

Emily Steinhilber is with Old Dominion University's Center for Sea Level Rise. She says the center does depend substantially on federal funding, but she is hopeful that the incoming administration will support their efforts to prepare our region for potential sea level rise. "If funding changes for EPA and NASA-- those are our really strong partners as well; they do a lot to protect our drinking water to... impact our communities," says Steinhilber. "But we're... really optimistic that we'll also be able to work with this new administration... when it comes to defense and infrastructure research."

Steinhilber is also confident that the region's large military presence and economic role in the country will convince the new administration to continue supporting their efforts. "This Hampton Roads economy is really critical for the rest of the nation," says Steinhilber. "Our Port of Virginia... is a huge economic driver-- not just for the state, but for the nation. And we have so many defense facilities here that we're a really important region. And protecting our water and... living with water down here is really worth investing in."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has a tool you can use to visualize community-level impacts from coastal flooding or sea level rise, up to 6 feet above average high tides. There are photo simulations of of how future flooding might impact some of our area's local landmarks, as well as other relevant data. To launch this tool, click here.

