Tweets show Trump was against bombing Syria before he was for it

William Cummings, USA TODAY , WVEC 11:39 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

The decision to launch airstrikes against the regime of Syrian leader Bashar Assad represents an 180-degree change for President Trump. Less than four years ago, Trump was strongly opposed to intervention in Syria over Assad's use of chemical weapons.

Don't believe it? Let's go to the tweets.

Trump was concerned about the possibility of civilian casualties: ​

He also had doubts about then-President Obama's ability to conduct a war:

And he insisted Obama should seek congressional approval before acting:

Plus, Obama had already talked the whole thing to death:

Which maybe wasn't a bad thing:

Because the focus should be on making America great again:

So, just in case there were any doubts:

