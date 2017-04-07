Tweets show Trump was against bombing Syria before he was for it

The decision to launch airstrikes against the regime of Syrian leader Bashar Assad represents an 180-degree change for President Trump. Less than four years ago, Trump was strongly opposed to intervention in Syria over Assad's use of chemical weapons.

Don't believe it? Let's go to the tweets.

Trump was concerned about the possibility of civilian casualties: ​

If Obama attacks Syria and innocent civilians are hurt and killed, he and the U.S. will look very bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

He also had doubts about then-President Obama's ability to conduct a war:

How bad has our "leader" made us look on Syria. Stay out of Syria, we don't have the leadership to win wars or even strategize. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

And he insisted Obama should seek congressional approval before acting:

The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

Plus, Obama had already talked the whole thing to death:

Syria has prepared for an attack based on all of our "talk" - they have moved targeted ammunition and supplies to new locations.Amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013

We have given Syria so much time and information-there has never been such an instance in wartime history. Syria is now fully prepared! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2013

Which maybe wasn't a bad thing:

President Obama's weakness and indecision may have saved us from doing a horrible and very costly (in more ways than money) attack on Syria! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2013

Because the focus should be on making America great again:

"@BigSexyBDAvis: @realDonaldTrump mr trump would attack Syria or no?" No, lets make our country great again as they fight their war! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013

Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

So, just in case there were any doubts:

What I am saying is stay out of Syria. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

