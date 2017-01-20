WATCH LIVE: 2017 Presidential Inauguration

People gather for the presidential inauguration on the National Mall in front of the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2013 Getty Images)

The presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump as our nation's 45th president will take place in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017.

Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m., with the official swearing-in ceremony commencing at noon. Tickets are required for special viewing, but there will be plenty of public viewing space with giant video screens and audio systems scattered throughout the Mall. Reserved-seating and standing-area ticket holders access the west side of the Capitol through an entry and security screening point that matches the color of their ticket. You will be required to show a photo ID.

Following the ceremony, Congress will host a luncheon for the honorees inside the Capitol. Then, the presidential procession and inaugural parade will offer another chance to catch a glimpse of the new president up close. If you don't have one of a limited number of bleacher seat reservations, viewing from the sidewalk along Pennsylvania Avenue is free and unreserved. There is expected to be more than 8,000 participants representing 40 organizations, from high school bands to veterans groups.

