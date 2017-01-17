What time is the inauguration on Friday? See full schedule of events

On Friday, thousands of Americans will be on the National Mall and many more will be watching via live TV when Vice President-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump take their oaths of office. Official proceedings, beginning at noon on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, will conclude with the new president’s inaugural address to the nation.

A look at what to expect on Thursday, Friday and Saturday:

Thursday: Wreath-laying and welcome celebration

At 3:30 p.m., President-elect Trump will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the next president may get their first chance later during a concert event being held near the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 4 p.m. Concert tickets are required for special viewing areas, but not for general public viewing.

Friday: Getting to and from events

Visitors should expect long lines and cold temperatures for outdoor events. Dress warm, wear comfortable shoes and bring water and snacks. Limited parking, road closures and a vehicle-restricted zone will make driving into the city a nightmare. Using the region's Metro mass transit system is highly recommended. Metro's hours on Inauguration Day are 4 a.m.-midnight, with rush-hour service and peak fares until 9 p.m. For maps, details and updates go to: wmata.com

The swearing-in ceremony

At 6 a.m., security gates open, allowing attendees to access viewing areas west of the Capitol. Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m., with the official swearing-in ceremony commencing at noon. Tickets are required for special viewing, but there will be plenty of public viewing space with giant video screens and audio systems scattered throughout the Mall. Reserved-seating and standing-area ticket holders access the west side of the Capitol through an entry and security screening point that matches the color of their ticket. You will be required to show a photo ID.

The procession and parade

Following the ceremony, Congress will host a luncheon for the honorees inside the Capitol. Then, the presidential procession and inaugural parade will offer another chance to catch a glimpse of the new president up close. If you don't have one of a limited number of bleacher seat reservations, viewing from the sidewalk along Pennsylvania Avenue is free and unreserved. There is expected to be more than 8,000 participants representing 40 organizations, from high school bands to veterans groups.

Inaugural ball celebrations

Evening celebrations include both official and unofficial balls scattered across the District. The president, vice president and their families will attend the official Inaugural Ball event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Tickets are required for the official 7 p.m. event, but those without can buy tickets from host organizations holding unofficial ball celebrations around town.

Saturday: National Prayer Service

An interfaith prayer service, a tradition that began with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's first inauguration in 1933, will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral beginning at 10 a.m.

