North Carolina Democrats had cash advantage entering 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina's two major political parties brought in lots of money during the second half of 2017, but Democrats had a large cash advantage entering this year's elections.



The state Republican Party's report at the state elections board said it raised $2.1 million for the six months ending Dec. 31, compared to $1.4 million the Democratic Party raised. But a strong first six months means Democrats had $2.4 million in the bank starting January. The GOP had $982,000.



Democrats have been energized thanks to new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and opposition to President Donald Trump. Cooper is raising money to help legislative candidates end the GOP's veto-proof majorities.



The GOP benefited from $890,000 coming from the founder of a Durham private investment firm who's given millions to other Republican groups.

