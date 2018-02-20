North Carolina House school safety panel details released

School classroom in Japanese high school (Photo: maroke)

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina House members with education, law enforcement and mental health policy backgrounds will serve on a special committee to examine K-12 school safety standards and recommend any changes.



House Speaker Tim Moore announced Tuesday the more than 40 members to serve on the House Select Committee on School Safety. Moore and other legislators discussed committee details at a news conference in Shelby.



The committee's creation comes after a school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead. Moore says it's the duty of lawmakers to provide the highest level of physical security for classrooms.



The committee announcement came just before hundreds of people gathered at a Raleigh church late Tuesday. They planned to march to the Legislative Building to mourn the Florida victims and to demand gun-safety legislation.



