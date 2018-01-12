North Carolina Republicans ask Supreme Court to block redraw

Gavel on black (Photo: zimmytws)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican legislative leaders have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block enforcement of an order throwing out the state's congressional map because the lines were too partisan.



The lawmakers' attorneys filed a motion Friday with Chief Justice John Roberts seeking delay of the lower court judges' directive that the General Assembly draw a replacement map by Jan. 24.



The emergency request says a redraw weeks before congressional candidate filing begins for the November election would create uncertainty among voters and potential candidates.



And it also notes that it doesn't make sense for North Carolina to redraw its maps before the Supreme Court resolves similar cases from Maryland and Wisconsin, the rulings for which could affect what happens in this state.

© 2018 Associated Press