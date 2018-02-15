North Carolina sheriff cancels re-election firearms raffle

AR-15 Assault Rifle (Photo: Thinkstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff has canceled a re-election campaign raffle of firearms which included the type of assault rifles used in the fatal shooting at a Florida high school.



Local media outlets report Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael had scheduled the event for Saturday. A tweet featured a picture of 15 handguns and long guns, including three semi-automatic assault-style rifles. Raffle tickets were $50 each or three for $100.



In a statement on Thursday, Carmichael said in light of what happened and out of respect for families affected by the shooting, Saturday's gun raffle event has been canceled. On Thursday, a tweet and a Facebook post announcing the raffle had been taken down.



Carmichael told WSOC-TV in Charlotte last November that such raffles are effective fundraisers.



