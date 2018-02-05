Northam, Cox, announce pilot program to reduce regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox are teaming up to push for a new pilot program aimed at reducing regulations in state government.



The pair said Monday that the bipartisan compromise would look to make significant cuts to certain regulations overseen by the Department of Professional and Occupational Licensing and the Department of Criminal Justice Services.



Northam and Cox said in a statement that the pilot program would focus on eliminating "burdensome and unnecessary" regulations. The legislation establishing the pilot program still needs to pass the General Assembly.



The announcement was a rare moment of compromise between the pair, who have clashed on other issues like Medicaid expansion.



