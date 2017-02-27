Northam: 'Game on' in Virginia Governor's race

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Freed from the duties and constraints of his day job as Lieutenant Governor, Ralph Northam hit the campaign trail Monday in vote-rich Northern Virginia, telling audiences in Leesburg, Manassas and Alexandria it’s “game on” in the Governor’s race.

Northam, who now faces an unanticipated primary challenge from former congressman Tom Perriello, seemed to tailor his remarks in Alexandria Monday afternoon to attempting to reclaim the progressive base that has been drawn to Perriello.

He highlighted his positions on gun control, battles with the GOP-controlled state senate on women’s health, and the support of the commonwealth’s popular governor, Terry McAuliffe.

Northam has tied himself closely to McAuliffe. Asked if he could name any issue on which they disagree, or that he would handle differently, he offered none.

“You know, Governor McAuliffe has been so kind and gracious to me. He’s been a tremendous leader in Virginia. I’m a member of his cabinet. I’m one of his biggest fans,” Northam told WUSA9. “So he’s been the right person at the right time for the commonwealth of Virginia. He’s put us on a great trajectory with economy development and so I’m a big fan of his.”

The Lieutenant Governor defended the administration’s economic record from Republican attacks, and his own record from claims he’s not a true progressive.

“I’m fiscally conservative but I believe the government should stay out of people’s lives, so whatever kind of label you want to give me is fine,” Northam said. “But yes, if you talk about progressive values that Democrats, like all these folks in this room believe in, I’ve been there every step of the way since I entered public service.”

Northam did not mention Perriello, but at the conclusion of his remarks in Alexandria, a key ally did. State Senator Dick Saslaw accused the former 5th district congressman of essentially faking his liberal bonafides.

“This is a guy. This is a guy, ok, who talks like Bernie Sanders, but votes like Ted Cruz and Paul Ryan,” Saslaw said. “You can quote me.”

As for his own votes, the New York Times noted Monday that Northam twice cast presidential ballots for George W. Bush, a decision he now says he regrets.

Waiting for whomever emerges from the Democratic primary will likely be Ed Gillespie, who lost a surprise nail-biter Senate race in 2014, and who appears to be consolidating early support among Republican primary-voters.

“I’m unifying our party and I have support from all across the commonwealth and all across our party, I’m proud to say,” Gillespie told WUSA9 at a campaign event for young professionals in Alexandria on Monday.

Gillespie largely rejected the idea – espoused by many Democrats and some Republicans – that the gubernatorial election will serve in some significant part as a referendum on the first year of the Trump presidency.

“Look I think the policies this administration is looking at when it comes to our coal sector, military spending, transportation... those can all be helpful to us here in Virginia,” Gillespie said. “But the fact is, we in Virginia have to get Virginia right.”

The former Republican National Committee chairman has focused his campaign on the flaws of the Virginia economy under the management of the current governor, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

“Virginia is in the bottom ten states when it comes to economic growth,” Gillespie said. “We should be first in the nation when it comes to economic growth.”

