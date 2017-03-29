Poll: GOP front-runner ties Democrats in governor's race

Governor's mansion in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: www.dhr.virginia.gov)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A new poll shows the Republican front-runner for governor is in a neck-and-neck race against both leading Democratic candidates.

The Wason Center for Public Policy found that if the election was held today, former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie would beat Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, 40 percent to 39 percent. If the Democratic candidate is former Congressman Tom Perriello, then Northam ties at exactly 39 percent to 39 percent.

Ed Gillespie

But before the Republican and Democratic candidates can square off in November, they must first win their respective primaries. Here, there is a marked difference in the poll.

On the Democratic side, the poll shows Northam and Perriello in a tie as they try to win their party's support. Northam and Perriello each had 26 percent of Democrats or Independents leaning Democrat polled.

Lt. Governor Ralph Northam (left) and former Congressman Tom Perriello (right)

The survey of Republicans and Independents leaning Republican showed that Gillespie has a commanding lead in the GOP field, however. Gillespie had the support of 38% of those polled, with his nearest competitor, Prince William County Chairman Corey Stewart, polling at 11 percent.

Susan Platt, former chief of staff to Senator Joe Biden, leads Democrats in the race for lieutenant governor; State Senator Jill Vogel leads Republicans. The majority of voters on each side were undecided.

The survey also asked voters to consider the job President Donald Trump is doing. His approval rating among Virginia voters is 37% with 59% disapproving.

In addition to electing a governor, voters will choose all 100 members of the House of Delegates in November. Asked generally which party’s candidate they would support in their House district, voters favored the Democrat over the Republican, 48% to 41%

The Wason Center poll results are based on 831 interviews of registered Virginia voters, including 414 on landline and 417 on cell phone, conducted March 16-26. The margin of error is +/- 3.7 %.

