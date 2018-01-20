Rep. Scott Taylor announces plan to donate salary during government shutdown

Congressman Scott Taylor (VA-3)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Republican Rep. Scott Taylor reacted to the government shutdown on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

He tweeted about his plans to donate his salary to a military/veteran's charity each day the government is shut down.

Saturday's pay is going to Vetshouse Inc., he said.

Taylor is a former Navy SEAL and currently represents the 2nd congressional district of Virginia.

The government announced it was shutting down Saturday after the Senate blocked a short-term spending bill — called a "continuing resolution" — Friday night as the prior short-term spending measure expired.

On Saturday, lawmakers met to resolve the spending-and-immigration impasse that led to the partial government shutdown.

READ MORE: The federal government has shut down. What's open, what's closed, what's different.

Congress shouldn't be paid during this #GovtShutdown , just like some of you aren't being paid & especially if our military & first responders are not. I will donate my salary to a military/veterans' charity each day. Today's pay will go to Vetshouse, Inc.https://t.co/780MrFfYDP — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 20, 2018

USA Today contributed to this article

© 2018 WVEC-TV