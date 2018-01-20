WVEC
Rep. Scott Taylor announces plan to donate salary during government shutdown

Staff , WVEC 3:33 PM. EST January 20, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Republican Rep. Scott Taylor reacted to the government shutdown on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

He tweeted about his plans to donate his salary to a military/veteran's charity each day the government is shut down. 

Saturday's pay is going to Vetshouse Inc., he said.

Taylor is a former Navy SEAL and currently represents the 2nd congressional district of Virginia.

The government announced it was shutting down Saturday after the Senate blocked a short-term spending bill — called a "continuing resolution" — Friday night as the prior short-term spending measure expired. 

On Saturday, lawmakers met to resolve the spending-and-immigration impasse that led to the partial government shutdown. 

READ MORE:  The federal government has shut down. What's open, what's closed, what's different.

 

 

USA Today contributed to this article

