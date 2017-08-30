Rep. Scott Taylor facing primary challenge

Mary Jones is running against Rep. Scott Taylor for Republican nomination for the Virginia 2nd District seat in the 2018 midterm election. (Photo: Mary Jones for Congress Facebook page)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Congressman Scott Taylor is facing a challenge from within his own party.

On Wednesday Mary Jones announced her plans to run against the Republican for Virginia's 2nd District seat.

Jones is a former chairman of the James City County Board of Supervisors.She is a vocal supporter of President Trump, and promised to help the president repeal the Affordable Care Act and stop illegal immigration.

She will run against Taylor in the June 2018 primaries.

