Rep. Scott Taylor facing primary challenge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Congressman Scott Taylor is facing a challenge from within his own party.
On Wednesday Mary Jones announced her plans to run against the Republican for Virginia's 2nd District seat.
Jones is a former chairman of the James City County Board of Supervisors.She is a vocal supporter of President Trump, and promised to help the president repeal the Affordable Care Act and stop illegal immigration.
She will run against Taylor in the June 2018 primaries.
