Rep. Scott Taylor hosts packed town hall in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Representative Scott Taylor hosted his first of three town hall meetings Monday evening, at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach.

Hundreds of people showed up over an hour early to wait in line, but many were still turned away due to the fire code. People who made it into the auditorium had questions about Russia, Trump's taxes, Obamacare and much more.

"We are here, because I believe everyone should have a seat at the table," explained Scott Taylor.

People traveled from the Peninsula, Norfolk, and even Suffolk to hear what Taylor and other members of the community had to say.

Taylor also announced he believes in decriminalizing marijuana.

At times it was a tense environment, as people were chanting for the things they believed in and yelling at the things they didn't. Taylor told 13News Now he expected people to be upset, although he was happy with how people handled themselves.

Chelsea Ballard she came to get answers. She has two children and says she can't even allow her kids to watch President Donald Trump on television.

"I'm frustrated, I'm angry, I'd rather be at home with my children doing the family thing, but I'm here because this is important," explained Ballard.

One main discussion was the firing of Michael Flynn. Taylor says an independent investigation is not needed yet.

"The Senate panel that is looking into Russia and into our election, and I think that's important and I think it's a big concern and I'm interested in seeing what they find," said Taylor.

As for Obamacare, some say it hurts their wallets.

Tom Viele said, "My premium was $500 when Obamacare came into place, [then] my premium went to $900."

Others said the insurance saved their lives, because they couldn't afford medications without it. Taylor said it is complicated to repeal healthcare.

Taylor said, "Yes, we were elected to do that and we should do so and in a responsible way for the American people."

People still left with unanswered questions but are happy they could voice their opinions.

Taylor represents Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, and parts of Norfolk and the Peninsula. Here are the dates and locations of his upcoming Town Halls:

Tuesday, February 21, 6:30 p.m. at York High School in Yorktown

Wednesday, February 22, 6:30 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa

The events are free and open to the public.

