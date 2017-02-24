Reports: White House blocks several media outlets from press gaggle

According to multiple reports, several outlets were blocked from a White House media briefing Friday.
Representatives from NBC News, CBS, ABC, and FOX were allowed into the off-camera briefing with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
CNN, Buzzfeed, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and Politico were reportedly not allowed in to cover the gaggle, among others.
CNN was blocked from WH @PressSec's media gaggle today. This is our response: pic.twitter.com/8SfY2uYKEI— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 24, 2017
Statement of executive editor @deanbaquet on exclusion of @nytimes & other news organizations from Friday's WH press briefing. pic.twitter.com/dKIVnx42ea— Eileen Murphy (@NYTeileen) February 24, 2017
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
