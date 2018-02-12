WVEC
Senate passes bill allowing marijuana charge to be expunged

Associated Press , WVEC 4:45 PM. EST February 12, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would allow people charged for the first time with possession of marijuana to later have the charge expunged.
    
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the vote Monday on Republican Sen. Tommy Norment's bill was 38-2.
    
Norment previously said he was in favor of decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana but opted not to introduce a bill that went that far, saying he didn't think it could pass.
    
He said the bill that advanced Monday "makes a substantial step forward."
    
The newspaper reports the bill would require an expungement fee. That money would pay for a database of those who had charges expunged, so people couldn't use the benefit more than once.
    
The measure must still pass the House before it goes to the governor.
 

