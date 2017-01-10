Special election today in Virginia Beach

A roll of I Voted stickers sits on a table at Oakman Elementary School during the US presidential election on November 8, 2016 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A special election scheduled for today in Virginia Beach will happen, despite the weather.

Voters will pick a new state delegate to replace Republican Scott Taylor. He is the new congressman for the 2nd District.

The candidates are Republican Norman "Rocky" Holcomb -- a captain in the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office -- and Democrat Cheryl Turpin, a teacher.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elsewhere in Virginia, two state senate races could effectively hand control of that chamber from Republicans to Democrats.

The special elections for the 9th and 22nd Senate districts are being held to replace a Republican and Democrat who were also elected to Congress.

If Democrats win both, they would effectively gain Senate control, because of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's status as a tiebreaker.

In the more closely watched race, a Republican, Democrat and conservative independent are competing for the Republican-leaning 22nd District.

Democrats are expected to easily win the heavily blue 9th District, in which Republicans didn't field a candidate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.