Special prosecutor assigned to investigate bribery allegations in Norfolk

Evans Poston Jr, (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Doucette has been named special prosecutor to look into allegations involving a House of Delegates candidate in Norfolk. A complaint alleged that a candidate was offered $10,000 to drop out of the 89th District race.

Doucette sent a letter Monday to Attorney General Mark Herring’s office asking for assistance from the Virginia State Police in the investigation. Community activist Michael Muhammad sent the complaint. Muhammad himself, has made his own unsuccessful runs for political office, including mayor of Norfolk.

The complaint alleges Evans Poston Jr, the city’s commissioner of revenue, had someone offer House candidate Joe Dillard Jr. campaign money if he would drop out of the race and run for the School Board instead.

“These are completely false allegations, and this is election year politics at its worst,” Poston said.

The case was handed over by Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Greg Underwood, because of a conflict of interest. According to a spokesperson for his office, they made no determination or investigation into this matter due to the conflicts. They immediately asked for a special prosecutor to be appointed.

The allegations come at a time where Norfolk politics are already under the spotlight. Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe is currently under federal investigation just months after announcing his retirement. Meanwhile, suspended city Treasurer Anthony Burfoot is awaiting sentencing on federal corruption and perjury convictions.

The complaint says Norfolk Democratic Party Chair, Linwood Fisher made the offer to Dillard on Poston’s behalf. The letter alleges Fisher told Dillard “that’s how it’s done in Norfolk.”

Calls to Dillard and Fisher have gone unreturned. Doucette says it could take several weeks before he knows if Virginia State Police will help with the investigation.

