Taylor introduces bill protecting LGBT community's housing rights

Congressman Scott Taylor (VA-3)

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- Republican Congressman Scott Taylor (VA-3) introduced a bill Thursday that extends protections of the Fair Housing Act to cover members of the LGBT community.

"Personally, I am -- and other folks, obviously, are -- for equality in housing," Taylor told 13News Now. "People should -- no matter who they are, and who they love -- if they're gay or straight, they should have unimpeded access -- if they're qualified of course -- to housing."

Taylor said the bill, The Fair and Equal Housing Act of 2017, has a lot of outside support. He also said that National Association of Builders has the same protections spelled out in its code of ethics.

"Sexual orientation, whether you're straight or gay, it doesn't really matter," stated Taylor. "I felt like there was a gap in policy in the housing industry for that."

Taylor pushed for similar legislation on the state level when he served in the Virginia General Assembly. Although there was support for the effort in Richmond, there was difficulty in getting it passed.

Taylor told 13News Now he is confident there will be movement on Capitol Hill.

JUST IN: This Republican Congressman, @Scotttaylorva, just signed an LGBT housing-rights bill that he’s going to file today. Read the bill: pic.twitter.com/yjU1Mu8Y6Y — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) March 9, 2017

© 2017 WVEC-TV